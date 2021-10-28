Saweetie Will Host The 2021 MTV EMA

Provided

The 2021 MTV EMA show is about to get extremely icy.

Saweetie will host this year's show, set to hit Hungary's Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on November 14. And it gets better. She'll also be taking the stage to perform both "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets," both from her forthcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music.

"Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs," Saweetie said in a statement, also teasing some "surprises." Are you ready?

She'll be in good company. As announced earlier this week, the show will also feature performances from Colombia's Maluma, Italy's Måneskin, and Los Angeles-via-Germany pop superstar Kim Petras.

Saweetie is also up for Best New, alongside fellow nominees Giveon, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, and The Kid Laroi. The hosting gig makes sense for the California rapper and Grown-ish guest star, who told MTV News earlier this year that Pretty Bitch Music tells a "narrative of just being bossed-up, independent, depending on yourself, doing things on your own terms, doing what she wants to do."

The 2021 EMA nominations are led by Justin Bieber, who's up for eight total awards, including in the Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Song categories. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X aren't far behind, though, with six each. Sheeran, Rodrigo, and The Kid Laroi all follow with five.

The 2021 EMAs will touch down at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, November 14 at 9 p.m. CET and will also broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries. Find the full nominations list below, and head to ema.mtv.com for all your voting needs.