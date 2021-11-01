First Holiday: How The Jersey Shore Babies Celebrated Halloween

Instagram

Baby Romeo and Baby Cameron dressed up for the occasion (of course!)

We have a Halloween sitch situation: Two Jersey Shore munchkins just celebrated their first All Hallows Eve. No need for an Investigation on this one...

Baby Romeo (plus Mike and Lauren) and Baby Cameron (with Deena, Chris and CJ) commemorated October 31 with adorable costumes (and no tendies candy). And while the little guys certainly won't remember this October 31, it was a special, fun-filled day for the Incredibles Sorrentinos and Toy Story cast Bruckners.

Peep their looks below -- and see what the other Jersey Shore clans opted to dress up as for Halloween 2021! And stay with MTV News for more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation news.