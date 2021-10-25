Jamie Chung And Bryan Greenberg Welcome Twins

Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's real world now has "double the trouble": The longtime couple just welcomed twins!

"We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung," the brand-new doting dad captioned the heartwarming Instagram video above cradling the newborns. The Challenge and Real World: San Diego alum sweetly commented on her husband's clip with two red hearts. No other details were provided about the munchkins, but they certainly look like "Good Guys" (a reference to their mama's Inferno 2 days).

Jamie and Bryan's relationship began in 2012, but they kept quiet during their early days as a couple. Fast-forward to their Christmas 2013 celebration: Bryan proposed while commemorating the holidays in her hometown of San Francisco. The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2015 in Santa Barbara. Nearly six years later, they are now a real world family of four.

