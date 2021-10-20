Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, And Lil Nas X Lead 2021 MTV EMA Nominees

Provided

But Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid Laroi aren't far behind. Find the full list here

It's that time again: The 2021 MTV EMA are coming, and the nominations list is seriously stacked. Just as he did in this year's VMAs noms field, Justin Bieber leads with the most nods, stacking up eight, including Best Artist, Best Pop, and two (2) Best Song inclusions — one for each of his recent No. 1 hits: "Peaches" (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) and "Stay" (featuring The Kid Laroi).

Of course, it's been a huge year for some other artists as well, and two of them are right on Bieber's heels with six noms each: Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. They're followed by EMA mainstay (and former host) Ed Sheeran as well as EMA first-timers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi, who all racked up five noms.

All six of the artists above are also nominated in the Best Local Act category for their respective home regions.

This is just the beginning, of course. The 2021 EMAs will touch down at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, November 14 at 9 p.m. CET and will also broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries. Find the full nominations list below, and head to ema.mtv.com for all your voting needs.

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift: "Willow"

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: "Your Power"

Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"

Girl in Red: "Serotonin"

H.E.R.: "Fight For You"

Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best US Act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift