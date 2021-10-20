Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, And Lil Nas X Lead 2021 MTV EMA Nominees

It's that time again: The 2021 MTV EMA are coming, and the nominations list is seriously stacked. Just as he did in this year's VMAs noms field, Justin Bieber leads with the most nods, stacking up eight, including Best Artist, Best Pop, and two (2) Best Song inclusions — one for each of his recent No. 1 hits: "Peaches" (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) and "Stay" (featuring The Kid Laroi).
Of course, it's been a huge year for some other artists as well, and two of them are right on Bieber's heels with six noms each: Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. They're followed by EMA mainstay (and former host) Ed Sheeran as well as EMA first-timers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi, who all racked up five noms.
All six of the artists above are also nominated in the Best Local Act category for their respective home regions.
This is just the beginning, of course. The 2021 EMAs will touch down at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, November 14 at 9 p.m. CET and will also broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries. Find the full nominations list below, and head to ema.mtv.com for all your voting needs.
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift: "Willow"
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish: "Your Power"
Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best US Act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift