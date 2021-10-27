The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles Cast Is Not 'Being Polite'

"The first cast who knew what reality TV meant" is about to have a homecoming in The Real World: Los Angeles.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles will feature Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman being real again as they reunite beginning on November 24 streaming on Paramount+. So how does it feel to be back on the iconic MTV series, nearly 30 years later?

"I don't think we will be doing a lot of arguing, will we?" Jon asks in the trailer, reflecting on his original feud-filled 1993 experience.

Cut to Jon telling someone "I hate to see you leave like this." In 2021. Looks like not everyone is going to be polite. Who else is bickering in the City of Angels -- and who calls their significant other to tell them to show up to the house? Watch the extended sneak peek, and be sure to catch the second season of The Real World Homecoming beginning November 24.