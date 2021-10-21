Siesta Key Stars Madisson Hausburg And Ish Soto Are Married

The first Siesta Key wedding: Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto are married!

The MTV stars, who met during Season 1 of the hit series when she was a cast member and he was a producer, are officially husband and wife. People was first to report the happy news.

"Never in a million years did I think that the show would bring me the love of my life in the least expected way!" the bride told the magazine. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with Ish."

Madisson and Ish cut to the feeling announced their romance at the onset of Season 3 to much surprise. From there, they chronicled their long-distance romance before her relocation to Los Angeles. And during their first day in their new house together, Ish popped the question (which the lovebirds happily disclosed at the first-ever SK reunion). Planning the nuptials took center stage during the last season, but the finale featured another milestone announcement: Madisson sweetly telling Ish he would soon be a dad (with a sweet cake and the message "we're pregnant!" in chocolate icing).

A week before the big day, Madisson gushed that she loved Ish "forever" -- and now they have said "I do." Next up: Parenthood, estimated around January 1, 2022!

Offer your congratulations to Madisson, Ish and their loved ones -- and in honor of their special day, watch their relationship unfold in the video below.