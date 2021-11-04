Memory Lane: These Are The Season 2 All Stars Newbies' Original Cast Photos

The Season 2 All Stars are embarking on "one more fight to set things right." But before the Challenge legends get a "do over" beginning November 11-- some haven't competed in years and years -- we're remembering their MTV roots. That's right: It's the All Stars newbies' original cast photos from deep in our archives -- and here's the returning players from Season 1, in case you missed it several months back.
From Real World to Road Rules (and a bit of Fresh Meat), these images were the first taste of the young adults' debut on the network. From posing in new real cities while living with seven strangers to hitting the road and soaking up the temporary locations, they all have the same fresh-faced energy. And they are sure to make you feel some major nostalgia.
-
Ayanna Mackins
Road Rules: Semester at Sea
-
Brad FiorenzaZach Cordner
The Real World: San Diego
-
Casey Cooper
Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Fresh Meat
-
Cohutta Grindstaff
The Real World: Sydney
-
Derek Chavez
The Real World: Cancun
-
Jodi WeathertonZach Cordner
Road Rules: X-Treme
-
Janelle Casanave
The Real World: Key West
-
Jasmine Reynaud
The Real World: Cancun
-
Leah GillingwaterRudy Archuleta
The Real World: Paris
-
Melinda CollinsMichael Muller
The Real World: Austin
-
MJ Garrett
The Real World: Philadelphia
-
Ryan Kehoe
Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Fresh Meat
-
Tina BartaAndrew Shapter
Road Rules: South Pacific
-
Tyler Duckworth
The Real World: Key West
A note: Sophia Pasquis and Steve Meinke from Road Rules: The Quest are not featured in this listicle -- but they will be back beginning on November 11!