Memory Lane: These Are The Season 2 All Stars Newbies' Original Cast Photos

The Season 2 All Stars are embarking on "one more fight to set things right." But before the Challenge legends get a "do over" beginning November 11-- some haven't competed in years and years -- we're remembering their MTV roots. That's right: It's the All Stars newbies' original cast photos from deep in our archives -- and here's the returning players from Season 1, in case you missed it several months back.

From Real World to Road Rules (and a bit of Fresh Meat), these images were the first taste of the young adults' debut on the network. From posing in new real cities while living with seven strangers to hitting the road and soaking up the temporary locations, they all have the same fresh-faced energy. And they are sure to make you feel some major nostalgia.

Ayanna Mackins Road Rules: Semester at Sea

Brad Fiorenza Zach Cordner The Real World: San Diego

Casey Cooper Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Fresh Meat

Cohutta Grindstaff The Real World: Sydney

Derek Chavez The Real World: Cancun

Jodi Weatherton Zach Cordner Road Rules: X-Treme

Janelle Casanave The Real World: Key West

Jasmine Reynaud The Real World: Cancun

Leah Gillingwater Rudy Archuleta The Real World: Paris

Melinda Collins Michael Muller The Real World: Austin

MJ Garrett The Real World: Philadelphia

Ryan Kehoe Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Fresh Meat

Tina Barta Andrew Shapter Road Rules: South Pacific

Tyler Duckworth The Real World: Key West

A note: Sophia Pasquis and Steve Meinke from Road Rules: The Quest are not featured in this listicle -- but they will be back beginning on November 11!