Hills Star Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes First Child

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Covergirl

Kaitlynn Carter's brand-new life chapter is beginning s : The Hillsstar star is a mom!

Kaitlynn and boyfriend Kristopher Brock welcomed a baby boy on September 30, she happily shared on Instagram.

"our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz," Kaitlynn captioned the heartwarming photo above with her son. "everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."

Kaitlynn shared in June that she was pregnant with her first child, one month after she and Kristopher celebrated their one-year anniversary together. Kaitlynn chronicled the milestone during Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings. And now Baby Rowan is here -- and has a bunch of little Hills playmates!

