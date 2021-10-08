'Let's Do This!': The Real World: Los Angeles Cast Is Ready For A Homecoming

Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman are doing "this" -- aka " picked to live in a house" once again and be real.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 24. The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original Los Angeles cast members Beth A, Beth S, David, Glen, Irene, Jon and Tami in the same iconic Venice beach house from 1993. Yes, we're serious, Jon!

"We're back!" Beth S states in the first look above.

And yes, "let's do this," Tami. But not everyone is feeling "polite." Who is upset that they are "being cut off" while speaking -- and storms off of a yacht? Watch the teaser above, and stay with MTV News for more content as we approach the debut of The Real World Homecoming in the City of Angels beginning on November 24 on Paramount+.