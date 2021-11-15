How The Real World: Los Angeles Cast Impacted Reality Television

'We really set something into motion that was big'

Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman are reality TV pioneers: The diverse group had their "lives taped" as they participated in the second season of The Real World on MTV. Before they return home coming to their original crib in Los Angeles, the cast is reflecting on being a part of the pop culture phenomenon back in 1993.

"To be a pioneer in reality TV, it actually feels really good," Jon reflects in the video above. "We really set something into motion that was big and is lasting."

And even though Irene recognizes her place in the small-screen pantheon, she draws the line at watching one type of reality TV programming.

"If it has to deal with people living in a house, I don't watch those ones," the mom quips.

What is one piece of memorabilia Irene keeps in her scrapbook? And what other iconic TV series did the cast appear on together? Watch the video, and do not miss the premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles on November 24 only on Paramount+.