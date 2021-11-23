COVID-19 protocols meant the little girls couldn't go to the hospital

Teen Mom OG Sisters: How Novalee And Vaeda Met Their New Sibling Rya

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their "last" Teen Mom OG baby during tonight's season finale. And even though Novalee and Vaeda were unable to accompany their mom and dad to the hospital due to COVID-19 protocols, the Baltierra girls were able to meet their brand-new sibling Rya right after the quick delivery.

"Hi Rya!" an ecstatic Nova stated via FaceTime (with Tyler's mom Kim by her side). "Are you coming home right now? I really want to see her!"

"The baby has to stay at the hospital for 24 hours because they have to make sure she's healthy and they test her blood," Cate told Nova.

And Nova soon learned that she and Rya already have something in common.

"She's six pounds, and I'm six!" Nova exclaimed.

Before long, Vaeda was brought over to join Nova, and the trio of sisters bonded for the first time as Nova pondered their future as a family.

"That means you're going to have to take good care of all of us," she told Cate and Ty. "Three kids -- and it's going to be a lot of work.

Tyler agreed with his little girl's statement but noted that he believes he and Cate do a "pretty good job." And Nova clearly agreed.

"I'm proud of you," she sweetly concluded.

While the new family couldn't bond in the flesh immediately after Baby Rya was born, those coveted precious initial moments will always remain. Offer your congrats again to the Baltierra family, and do not miss Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG reunion next Tuesday at 8/7c.