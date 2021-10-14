Meet The Cast Of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2

Gauntlet 2 gold medal Rookies Team (Jodi Weatherton and MJ Garrett) and Cutthroat Red Team (Brad Fiorenza and Tyler Duckworth) champion reunions trying to reclaim the top titles. The Real World: Cancun roomies (Derek Chavez, Jasmine Reynaud and Jonna Mannion) and The Real World: Austin housemates (Melinda Collins and Nehemiah Clark) back together and "being real." And some Fresh Meat (Casey Cooper and Ryan Kehoe) vying for victory for the first time. These groups represent some of the competitors making their mark on the upcoming The Challenge: All Stars Season 2.

Before the 24 players try to win the $500,000 prize, get to know the 12 men and 12 women competing on the Paramount+ series. From Season 1 returning players Katie Doyle, Laterrian Wallace and silver medalist Darrell Taylor to faces we haven't seen in more than a decade including Road Rule r s Ayanna Mackins, Sophia Rasquis and Tina Barta, take a look at the cast, below, and do not miss the debut of The Challenge: All Stars on November 11.