'This Is The True Story': The Real World Homecoming Renewed For Two Additional Seasons

"This is the true story" of two more Real World casts reuniting for a special homecoming.

The Real World Homecoming is returning to Paramount+ for two additional seasons of the hit unscripted juggernaut. Following the successful and critically acclaimed The Real World Homecoming: New York, season two will reunite original cast members from MTV’s The Real World: Los Angeles later this fall. A third installment will be announced at a later date. More "lives taped"!

After spending decades apart, the upcoming seasons will reconnect the onetime strangers turned roomies to find out what happens how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and to find out, once again, what unfolds when "people stop being polite… and start getting real."

Ever since The Real World was created in 1992 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis of Bunim/Murray Productions, it has been widely credited with launching reality TV. MTV Entertainment Studios has dominated the genre and continues to grow its unscripted library on Paramount+, which serves as the home for such hits as RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, The Challenge: All Stars, Behind the Music and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

Stay with MTV News for more updates on The Real World Homecoming, and stream The Real World Homecoming: New York on Paramount+ now!