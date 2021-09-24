A Teen Wolf Movie Is Coming To Paramount+

It is the four-year anniversary of the Teen Wolf series finale; never forget the pack walking off into the rain. And since the iconic supernatural MTV series concluded, "we've heard your howls" for more and now "we're howling back."

MTV Entertainment Studios today announced it will once again team up with creator, writer and producer, Jeff Davis, for a new multi-year deal. Under the partnership, Davis will write and executive produce a Teen Wolf movie with talks underway with the original cast, an all-new series Wolf Pack, and will serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the previously-announced live-action reboot Æone Flux, for Paramount+, as well as additional titles for the ViacomCBS streaming service. These projects fall under MTVE President and CEO Chris McCarthy, and seek to further maximize IP and successful franchises while also creating new IP that speaks to MTVE’s global audience.

We see Roscoe! And, beginning in December 2021, the entire 100 episode Teen Wolf library will be available to stream on Paramount+ in key global markets.

Here's more about the movie revival: A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Meanwhile, Wolf Pack, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them - the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Credited for laying the groundwork as one of the first anime female superheroes, Æone Flux returns as a reimagined live-action series. Set in a post-apocalyptic near future where countries no longer exist, reduced to Spartan like city-states locked in perpetual war, where children are turned into lethal soldiers and every citizen carries a gun, one young woman rises up to rebel against her Orwellian government as she becomes the hero known as ÆON FLUX. Gale Anne Hurd serves as Executive Producer for Valhalla Entertainment.

Stay with MTV News for all Teen Wolf developments. And because it is the anniversary of the series finale, share your favorite moments from the original show below.w