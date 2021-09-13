Ozuna Teases New Collab With Megan Thee Stallion And Blackpink

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Last night, at the 2021 VMAs, Puerto Rico's Ozuna turned the entire stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center into his own cosmic arcade. To bring his newest single "La Funka" to (far-out) life, the singer enlisted life-size teddy-bear backup dancers and a panoramic view of the moon. It could be read as the scope of the artist's ambitions.

As he told MTV News ahead of the show, he's shooting for the stars when it comes to his upcoming collaborations. "DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, Blackpink and Ozuna, coming up next," Ozuna told correspondent Dometi Pongo on the red carpet. "That's here! A [news] premiere here!"

Ozuna's music videos and streaming tracks regularly rack up millions and millions of plays, so a collab single with Megan Thee Stallion, Blackpink, and DJ Snake truly has the potential to break some records. And from his planetary performance last night (September 12), it seems quite possible that's precisely what he's going for.

You wouldn't necessarily know the artist's sheer global magnitude from his chipper demeanor. He was all smiles as he spoke to MTV News about getting the call to premiere "La Funka" at this year's show and grinned wide when he recalled his 2018's smash breakthrough with Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and DJ Snake, "Taki Taki." "It's a good time to do the best premiere [and] the best performance," he said.

"La Funka" is a relentlessly upbeat reggaeton-pop jam, showcasing Ozuna's golden vocals as he's made a career out of flexing on tracks with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Rosalía, with whom he performed a close-encounter version of "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" at the 2019 VMAs. If his past work is any indication, the collab single with DJ Snake, Meg, and Blackpink is set to be a certified banger.

Ozuna's latest album was 2021's Los Dioses, which he made with Anuel AA. Since 2017, he's released a new album every year. The countdown is on until his next single — until then, relive the space fun of his "La Funka" VMAs performance below.

