Nev Schulman And Laura Perlongo Welcome Third Child

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

No need to uncover the truth about this Catfish story: MTV host Nev Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo just welcomed their third child!

"happy birthday little man," Nev captioned the heartwarming clip above. First father-son chat, plus kisses.

"nothing like it," Laura captioned the photograph below. Love at first sight!

The couple revealed baby number three was "coming in hot" in April, with the mama stating, "This is gonna be wildddd." Laura shared that it would be "another boy" joining the Schulman clan -- and now he joins four-year-old Cleo and two-year-old Beau.

Offer your congrats to the MTV family in the comments, and stay with MTV News for any Catfish info.