Ozuna's 'La Funka' VMA Performance Takes You To The Moon

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

By Deepa Lakshmin

On the heels of premiering his new music video for “La Funka,” Ozuna brought his talent to the 2021 VMAs on Sunday night (September 12). His big moment at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center opened with a giant claw machine in the shadow of a spinning carousel and a crowd of teddy bears. It wouldn’t be an Ozuna performance without them, right?

But this isn’t your average carnival. Ozuna and his crew crossed the stage to greet the MTV Moonperson glowing bright over the stage, Puerto Rican flag in hand — a nod to the ENOC singer’s roots. Then you see it: Earth rising in the background. This is an out-of-this-world carnival on the moon, complete with breakdancing teddies and neon palm trees. (The bears prepared for traveling the galaxy by donning spacesuits, as one does.)

Ozuna previously performed at the 2019 VMAs, when he scored his first-ever nomination, Best Dance, for the DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B collab “Taki Taki.” He also joined flamenco-pop singer-songwriter Rosalía for a flirty “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” duet at the same VMAs. Ozuna has consistently topped Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart over the past decade; his signature teddy bears may have already walked the moon, but expect to see them across the globe, too.

The 2021 VMAs are airing live on MTV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.