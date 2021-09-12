Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, And More Lit Up The VMAs Red Carpet

The VMAs are back, baby, and the stars are shining brighter than ever

The MTV Video Music Awards are back, baby, airing live tonight (September 12) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which means the red carpet — and the big fits worn by the artists and celebrities who saunter down it — is also back, baby. Plenty of major fashion was flaunted in a video booth during last year's largely remote ceremony, but there’s nothing quite like the feeling of surprise stirred by a well-executed entrance. And stars have had two years to revamp and recharge their wardrobes since Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and more sent sartorial shockwaves waves at 2019's show, meaning music's biggest lights are shining brighter than ever. These are our favorite looks from the 2021 VMAs.

  • Iann Dior
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Kim Ptras
    Rob Kim/Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo
    Rob Kim/Getty Images
  • Paris Hilton
    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
  • Kandy Muse and Symone
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • The Kid Laroi
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello
    Rob Kim/Getty Images
  • Quen Blackwell
    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
  • Anitta
    Rob Kim/Getty Images
  • Kacey Musgraves
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • David Lee Roth
    Rob Kim/Getty Images
  • Doja Cat
    Rob Kim/Getty Images
  • Dove Cameron
    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
  • Jxdn and Nessa
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Shawn Mendes
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Lil Nas X
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Jack Harlow
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Tinashe
    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images