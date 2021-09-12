Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, And More Lit Up The VMAs Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards are back, baby, airing live tonight (September 12) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which means the red carpet — and the big fits worn by the artists and celebrities who saunter down it — is also back, baby. Plenty of major fashion was flaunted in a video booth during last year's largely remote ceremony, but there’s nothing quite like the feeling of surprise stirred by a well-executed entrance. And stars have had two years to revamp and recharge their wardrobes since Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and more sent sartorial shockwaves waves at 2019's show, meaning music's biggest lights are shining brighter than ever. These are our favorite looks from the 2021 VMAs.
Iann DiorJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kim PtrasRob Kim/Getty Images
Olivia RodrigoRob Kim/Getty Images
Paris HiltonAstrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Kandy Muse and SymoneJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Kid LaroiJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Camila CabelloRob Kim/Getty Images
Quen BlackwellJeff Kravitz/Getty Images
AnittaRob Kim/Getty Images
Kacey MusgravesKevin Mazur/Getty Images
David Lee RothRob Kim/Getty Images
Doja CatRob Kim/Getty Images
Dove CameronJeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Jxdn and NessaJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Shawn MendesJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lil Nas XJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jack HarlowJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
TinasheAngela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images