Provided / Elinor Kry

Find out which creators, comebacks, and breakthroughs took home prizes

Who Won At The First-Ever Trending: VMAs? See The Winners Here

This year, as every year, the 2021 VMAs honor the biggest and brightest stars pushing musical and visual boundaries and captivating audiences around the world. So many of those stars started out on a much, much smaller screen — for example, trending on TikTok. That's why MTV launched the first-ever Trending: VMAs, celebrating creators, creatives, comebacks, and what happens when they collide. The fun is streaming live from the MTV TikTok account today (September 10) beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Find the full list of winners from the first awards show of its kind below.

Best Breakthrough Song

WINNER: Find out on the VMA red carpet on Sunday, September 10!

Masked Wolf: “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Claire Rosinkranz: “Backyard Boy”

Bella Poarch: “Build a B*tch”

Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: “I Am”

Whoheem: “Let’s Link”

Best Comeback Song

WINNER: Aly & AJ: “Potential Breakup Song”

Destiny’s Child: “Bills, Bills, Bills”

Fleetwood Mac: “Dreams”

Simple Plan: “I’m Just A Kid”

Boney M.: “Rasputin”

Missy Elliott: “Work It”

Best Artist x Creator Collab

WINNER: Mustard Watermelon by @Lizzo x @yayayayummy

“Blackbird” Duet by @joejonas x @itsbenhorsburgh

Fan Duet by @charlieputh x @jvke

Soup Song by @johnmayer x @itsjamiebiotch

Mom It Was Never A Phase by @alltimelow x @yungricepatty

“Unwritten” Dance by @natashabedingfield x @rony_boyy

Best Audio Mashup

WINNER: “Shaxicula” ("Toxic" x "Love Shack" x “Dragula”) by Britney Spears / The B-52’s / Rob Zombie x @djcummerbund

“Baby One More Time x Levitating" by Britney Spears / Dua Lipa x @adamusic_

“Castaways x Dilemma" by The Backyardigans / Nelly ft. Kelly Rowland x @djbabyq

"Good 4 U x Misery Business" by Olivia Rodrigo / Paramore x @nikjaay

"Watermelon Sugar x Seaside" by Harry Styles / SEB x @SEBS_LOVESONGS

Best Viral Dance

WINNER: “Twerkulator” by City Girls x @layzchipz

“Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna x @yvnggprince

“Gimme More” by Britney Spears x @jaedengomezz & @karaleighcannella

“OOOWWWEEE” by Peewee Longway & Money Man x @thats.so.bre

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion x @keke.janajah

“Up” by Cardi B x @theemyanicole and @cchrvs

The VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. This year’s awards will debut a newly redesigned Moonperson statue from fine artist Kehinde Wiley. They will also honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day on a series of events to promote awareness and positive action around the day’s 20th anniversary.