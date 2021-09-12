Shawn Mendes And Tainy Shine Like the Sun At The VMAs

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Hot Girl Summer, meet "Summer of Love."

Pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and electronic producer-songwriter Tainy performed their sun-soaked hit single at the 2021 Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 12), and they brought the warmth. The set opened with Mendes crooning to the crowd in billowing trousers and a loose-knit striped sweater.

Midway through, the stage turned red, and blue lights shone brightly on Mendes and Tainy, who was playing the keys. The lighting became more and more colorful throughout their set until the entire stage resembled a neon-hued sunset. Oh, summer... we miss you already.

Both Mendes and Tainy were up for VMAs this year: Mendes for Best Pop for his hit single "Wonder," and Tainy for Best Latin for "Una Dia (One Day)," his collab with rapper J. Balvin and Future Nostalgia diva Dua Lipa.

Mendes and Tainy's rendition of "Summer of Love" was their first VMAs performance as a duo, but Mendes has already commanded the VMAs stage three times. Most recently, the Canadian-born artist dialed up the heat in 2019 with a sensual performance of "Senõrita" alongside his girlfriend and collaborator, Camila Cabello. (Cinderella fans, you're in luck: Cabello also graced the stage at the 2021 VMAs!)

The 2021 VMAs are airing live on MTV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Find the full list of winners right here and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!