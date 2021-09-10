Bop Shop VMA Edition: Songs From Chlöe, Lorde, Polo G, And More

Provided/Getty Images

The 2021 VMAs kick off on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, and this year's list of nominees is, as usual, long and stellar. It's also a handy reminder of the songs and videos we've obsessed over this year — or as we like to call them, bops. In honor of the show we're excited about, the MTV News team brings you a special VMA edition of Bop Shop, featuring nominees and performers.

Get ready to revisit some of the biggest musical moments of the year ahead of the VMAs. The Bop Shop is now open for business.