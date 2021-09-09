Meet Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra's Baby Girl Rya Rose

Catelynn Lowell's Instagram

The 'Teen Mom OG' newborn is ready for her closeup

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's family is complete and now, the MTV couple is formally introducing their "last baby" Rya Rose.

The Teen Mom OG stars, who welcomed their daughter on August 28, just shared the first official photos of their "beauty".

"Ohhhh Rya Rose 🌹 we ADORE you ❤️❤️ @tylerbaltierramtv," Cate added with the Instagram album above. Novalee and Vaeda are some proud big sisters!

"Welcome to our little family Rya Rose…we love you so much! 😍❤️🌹 #RyaRose #GirlDad," Tyler captioned the photo above.

Before unveiling Baby R's absolutely adorable face, the #MomofGirls teased the newborn's official debut in the Instagram post below.

Before unveiling Baby R's absolutely adorable face, the #MomofGirls teased the newborn's official debut in the Instagram post below.