Hailey Bieber, Travis Barker, Billy Porter, And More Will Present At The 2021 VMAs

We're just a few days away from the 2012 MTV VMAs, and as always, the awards show has wrangled an all-star lineup of performers to help boost the party into the stratosphere. Today (September 8), that roster expands to include the presenters, who have the important duty of either delivering Moonperson trophies or introducing the performances from the stage. And what a list of presenters it is.

50 Cent, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, and Travis Barker will all present at this year's VMAs.

Additionally, Barker will pull double duty when he joins Machine Gun Kelly during his previously announced performance of "Papercuts." The two paired up at last year's show for an unforgettable burst pop-punk goodness, so this year's smash will surely have to top it.

Barker and MGK join a very stacked list of performers for the ceremony, including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Ozuna, Olivia Rodrigo, Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots. Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia, and Polo G will perform during the pre-show.

Doja Cat will host the show. Find all the nominees right here.

The VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. This year’s awards will debut a newly redesigned Moonperson statue from fine artist Kehinde Wiley. They will also honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day on a series of events to promote awareness and positive action around the day’s 20th anniversary.