Young and Pregnant Sneak Peek: Izaiah Gets An Unexpected Birthday Surprise

Hint: It's not from his mom Kayla

Izaiah is turning three years old on the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season premiere. How is the MTV kiddo commemorating his special day?

"Stephan hasn't reached out to us, but I don't care because we are celebrating with my friends and family," mother of two Kayla states in the sneak peek, below, about the gathering, which includes her boyfriend Luke, her mother Jaime, her daughter Ariah and some of her close pals.

The bash includes some snakes and cake -- and an unexpected knock at the door.

"Oh sh*t," Luke states as he approaches the door.

Who is visiting -- and is it Stephan? Watch the clip, and do not miss Kayla's Young and Pregnant story every Tuesday at 9/8c.