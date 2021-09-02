Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Renewed For Season 5

The Poconos family vacation is coming to a close, but the Jersey Shore fam will be back soon. Yes, Deena. Yes:

MTV announced that the pop-culture phenomenon has been renewed following its Season 4 run. More news: Season 5 marks the official return of reality TV icon Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to the cast. The Meatball/Mawma is " party's here"!

But back to the conclusion of Season 4: During tonight's season finale, Snooki’s left to clean up the mess made by Dren as the trip comes to an end. Meanwhile, Mike plans a second gender reveal even though everyone knows he’s having a boy. But the real surprise is what happens when Angelina “accidentally” shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband's face.

Do not miss the conclusion of Season 4 tonight at 8/7c, and stay with MTV News for all Jersey Shore: Family Vacation updates!