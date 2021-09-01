Provided

He's up for the most VMAs of any artist this year

Justin Bieber Returns To The VMAs For His First Performance Since 2015

“And you know that I know that I can't live without you.”

With these words, Justin Bieber nudged ”Stay,” his collaboration with The Kid Laroi, into the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently reigns at No. 1. And it’s just further proof of Bieber’s staying power (pun intended), fully on display in the 2021 VMA nominations, where he’s up for seven awards — the most of any artist.

But that was only the beginning of Bieber’s Moonperson journey this year. When the show touches down at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12, he will take his talents to the stage for a dynamic performance, his first since the 2015 show.

Bieber, a longtime VMAs mainstay, has racked up nominations this year in the categories of Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. And his performance comes after career-defining appearances in both 2010 and 2015, the latter of which literally left him in tears.

What’s in store at this year’s show? We only have to wait a few more weeks to find out.

To date, Bieber has racked up four Moonperson trophies, including a big Best New Artist win at his first VMAs appearance in 2010. This year, he joins a very stacked list of fellow performers including Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, and Twenty One Pilots.

Doja Cat will host the show. Vote for your faves right now at vma.mtv.com.

The 2021 VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This year’s awards will debut a newly redesigned Moonperson statue from fine artist Kehinde Wiley. They will also honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day on a series of events to promote awareness and positive action around the day’s 20th anniversary.