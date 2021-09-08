Get To Know Your 2021 VMA Best New Artist Nominees

Louis Brown/ Brian “Spazz” Contreras/Provided

After Doja Cat walked away with the honor of Push Best New Artist at the 2020 Video Music Awards, she catapulted to even greater success. Back in November, she went on to win Best New Artist at the People’s Choice Awards, and then in June, she released her critically acclaimed second studio album Planet Her. And now, she’s returning to the VMAs awards ceremony, this time as host as well as a performer.

That’s the significance of this category: It’s both a celebration of a banner year and a projection of more impactful artistry to come. At the 2021 VMAs, which return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12, the traditional Best New Artist category is back, while the Push Performance of the Year has its own bracket, highlighting breakout talent through their exclusive performances.

This year’s Best New Artist category is packed with all-star artists, each of whom has had a year of wild successes. There’s Olivia Rodrigo, who has been topping charts worldwide with her debut album Sour, and Giveon, who earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 collaborating with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar on “Peaches.” But that’s only the beginning, and there can only be one winner who will take home the Moonperson. So before you vote for your faves, get to know all the Best New Artist nominees below.