Screaming Match: Cheyenne And Zach Get Heated In This Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek

Cheyenne and Zach will welcome their son on the upcoming Teen Mom OG season. And before their little boy makes his debut, doctor's visits are on the schedule -- but Zach is unable to go inside at the appointment due to COVID-19 protocols.

"I just want to be there," Zach tells Chey as they drive to the appointment in the sneak peek above, just before he asks her, "Can you FaceTime me, please?"

Chey did not video call him during the checkup, but producer JC was able to hear the baby's heartbeat because Zach went to the bathroom. And when Chey returned, Zach was unhappy. And so was Chey.

"Do you think I want to walk into every appointment by myself?" she angrily asks.

But the argument only escalates from there, and the tension is visibly rising between the two. What prompts Cheyenne to scream "I don't feel supported by you?" And how does Zach react? Watch the heated disagreement, and do not miss Cheyenene, Zach and their loved ones when Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.