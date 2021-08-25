Doja Cat Is Blasting Off As Host Of The 2021 VMAs

David LaChapelle

Do you have your spacesuit ready? The 2021 VMAs are about to take you to a whole new solar system — thanks to none other than Planet Her pioneer Doja Cat, who will host this year's ceremony.

"I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow," she wrote on social media to announce her new gig. She knows a thing or two about Moonperson trophies; at the 2020 show, which was hosted by Keke Palmer, Doja took home the coveted Best New Artist prize. This year, she's up for five awards she can add to her collection.

In addition to her hosting duties, Doja will hit the VMA stage for an unforgettable performance, following her pink-drenched, starry-eyed medley of "Say So" and "Like That" at the 2020 show. This year, she's nominated for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

Doja joins fellow performers Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes and Olivia Rodrigo, and Twenty One Pilots, who are all set to make the 2021 VMAs one to remember. Foo Fighters will also receive the Global Icon Award.

The 2021 VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This year’s awards will debut a newly redesigned Moonperson statue from fine artist Kehinde Wiley. They will also honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day on a series of events to promote awareness and positive action around the day’s 20th anniversary.