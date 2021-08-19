'Every Buddy Needs Somebody': Double Shot At Love Sets Season 3 Return Date

Vinny Guadagnino is back to find his perfect match -- with help from DJ Pauly D and Nikki Hall

When it comes to a double shot at love, every buddy needs somebody. And now Vin is "ready to go all in."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s most eligible bachelor, Vinny Guadagnino, returns to find his perfect match on Double Shot at Love Season 3 beginning on September 16. After seeing first-hand how DJ Pauly D and Nikki Hall found love on the hit show, Vin is ready for his shot at love again. But the Staten Island native won’t be alone on his journey: Although Pauly is officially off the market, he and new love Nikki will be by his side every step of the way, guiding Vinny toward finding his own happiness.

Here's Vin's heart -- so "please don't break it!"

Let us know if you think Vin will finally find love, then see if he does when Double Shot of Love returns on September 16 at 9/8c! Follow along with @DoubleShotAtLove on Instagram and Facebook, and @MTVShotAtLove on Twitter, and get in on the conversation using #DoubleShotAtLove.