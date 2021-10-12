'I Am Bisexual': Amber Opens Up About Her Sexual Orientation On Teen Mom OG

Amber is about to be "more honest" in her second memoir. And during tonight's episode of Teen Mom OG, the mother of two shared something that she will discuss in the upcoming book.

"People are probably gonna be a bit shocked, but I am bisexual," Amber told her producer David after he asked if there will be anything that she has not yet disclosed publicly.

Amber explained that she had a relationship with a woman for eight months when she was 20.

"How do you feel saying it?" David posed.

"I'm really scared right now," Amber confessed, adding that Gary knows and she doesn't think he will be "very open" about it. "I think he's going to think it's going to be bad for Leah. The thought of going to therapy to help with our relationship, so this is just another embarrassment to them."

But turning back to Leah: She and James were a "big factor" in her decision to reveal her sexual orientation.

"I don't want them to ever think it's bad," she stated. "I don't want them to look at other people who are like this like bad. Who am I to sit here and hide forever, which is what I actually was planning on doing anyways? I was going to go to the grave with this."

However, Amber opted for the opposite -- and now she is no longer hiding this part of her life. Offer your support for Amber in the comments and keep watching Teen Mom OG every Tuesday.