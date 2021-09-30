How Maci Faced Her 'Biggest Fear' On Teen Mom OG

Six months after being in the middle of a shooting, she took a very brave step

Maci endured a "terrifying" experience on the last season of Teen Mom OG: The Tennessean was at a local gas station when a shootout began (she was trapped in a bathroom as the violence unfolded). The mother of three was thankfully unharmed; however, post-traumatic stress from the incident persisted and she's opened up about experiencing nightmares. Now, during this week's episode, Maci was able to "take control" and visit the gas station with Taylor by her side.

"If you don't want to do it today, we don't have to," Taylor told an overwhelmed Maci, as she rested her forehead against the steering wheel.

After a few deep breaths, Maci opened the door and made her way to the pump. After she placed the nozzle, she promptly got back into the car and Taylor rubbed her back while she kept her forehead pressed against the steering wheel.

The tank was eventually full, and Maci put on her seatbelt and was ready to "get the f*ck out of here."

"I did it," she told Taylor. She then reflected on the experience in a voiceover.

"Though I can't do it on my own yet, I'm really proud of myself for going to the gas station and facing my biggest fear. It's just going to take some time."

But it's important to recognize this brave step -- and Maci's decision to share it on Teen Mom OG. Watch Maci and her loved ones every Tuesday at 8/7c.