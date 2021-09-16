Challenge Dad: Kyle Christie Welcomes First Child

Kyle Christie's Instagram

Kyle Christie Geordie shore has a big life update: The Challenge competitor and his girlfriend Vicky Turner are parents!

The MTV star -- who made his debut on Geordie Shore and is currently playing on Spies, Lies and Allies -- has a brand-new mini-me, son Crew Jax Christie. Baby C was born on September 13, weighing 8 pounds and six ounces.

"Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved, we couldn’t of asked for a more perfect little boy," Kyle captioned the heartwarming album above. "Mam & Dad love you so much."

He continued: "They say 13 is unlucky for some but he was always destined to be, judging by my tattoo. Thank you to @vickelizabethx for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish. I honestly don’t know how you women do it, you’re all incredible…..my little family."

“We couldn’t of asked for a more perfect baby, he’s completed our family and made us realize how precious life is," the new dad told MTV News. "We can’t wait to see how our next adventure unfolds with him."

Kyle and Vicky shared in March that Baby Christie was due in September -- and he sweetly shared, "I promise you, kid, you are going to have one hell of life." The couple held a gender reveal in July (lots of blue!) and spent some quality time in Spain for a "nice little family holiday" before the little one's arrival. And now we will find out (in due course, of course) if the little lad got his dad's unique sense of humor!

