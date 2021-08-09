Sneak Peek: Challenge Host TJ Lavin Has a Kobe Bryant Keepsake In His Crib

MTV's 'Cribs' returns on August 11

TJ Lavin is away from his cribs when he's on location for The Challenge. But where does the MTV host return to when he isn't working on the hit franchise series?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5hK_Ix6xrM

In a sneak peek of Cribs, returning August 11 right after Spies, Lies and Allies begins, the trivia enthusiast will invite viewers for a tour inside the elimination arena his home.

"This is my loft. This is what my house used to look like before I got married," TJ states in the clip above. "It's like a museum."

First stop: a basketball with special meaning.

"This is a Kobe Bryant basketball," TJ explains. "Kobe and I did a photoshoot together in W magazine. I'm so happy that I got that now. He was a very awesome individual."

Who was TJ's favorite baseball player growing up? Clue: He's a former Yankees first baseman. Watch the clip, and do not miss the debut of Cribs on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30/8:30c -- right after the premiere of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies at 8/7c!