Sneak Peek: Challenge Host TJ Lavin Has a Kobe Bryant Keepsake In His Crib

TJ Lavin is away from his crib s when he's on location for The Challenge. But where does the MTV host return to when he isn't working on the hit franchise series?

In a sneak peek of Cribs, returning August 11 right after Spies, Lies and Allies begins, the trivia enthusiast will invite viewers for a tour inside the elimination arena his home.

"This is my loft. This is what my house used to look like before I got married," TJ states in the clip above. "It's like a museum."

First stop: a basketball with special meaning.

"This is a Kobe Bryant basketball," TJ explains. "Kobe and I did a photoshoot together in W magazine. I'm so happy that I got that now. He was a very awesome individual."

Who was TJ's favorite baseball player growing up? Clue: He's a former Yankees first baseman. Watch the clip, and do not miss the debut of Cribs on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30/8:30c -- right after the premiere of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies at 8/7c!