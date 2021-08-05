Will All Seven Survivor Alums Stick Together On The Challenge: Spies, Lies And Allies?

Michaela, Michele, Tommy, Emy, Emmanuel, Berna and Logan know how to surviv or e tough competitive conditions. But will the global Survivor players -- who hail from the United States, Romania, Turkey and Spain, respectively -- be able to outwit outplay outlast stick together on their rookie Challenge season?

"I think it takes a certain amount of grit to be able to survive on an island, competing when you're removed from all basic needs," Michelle, the Kaôh Rōng winner, states in the video above. "I think, by nature, we tend to gravitate toward each other because we've been through that." Being the sole survivor is no easy feat!

But one of the aforementioned alums "doesn't want to make a team" of Survivor veterans (hint: it's an International Operative). To find out who, watch the clip. And do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies on Wednesday at 8/7c!