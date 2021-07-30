Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever Has A Song For Every Mood

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

The title of Billie Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever is a misnomer: There are few cheerful tracks to be found.

Instead, the 19-year-old singer reflects heavily on her own trauma as a young woman whose career suddenly exploded, bringing her — and all of her youthful growing pains — into the spotlight. “I went through some crazy shit, and it really affected me and made me not want to go near anyone ever,” she told Rolling Stone in June. She started feeling better during her When We All Fall Asleep tour after a difficult breakup, which is referenced in tracks like “I Didn’t Change My Number” and “Happier Than Ever,” and seeking therapy. In dealing with this, her mom gave her some wise words.

“When you’re happier than ever, that doesn’t mean you’re the happiest that anyone’s ever been. It means you’re happier than you were before," Eilish recalled to the magazine, detailing the nuance to her album title.

Though the album is in large part Eilish's reckoning with her celebrity, she manages to make it relatable by exploring universal feelings of heartbreak and isolation. She also tackles crucial systemic issues, skewering the rampant abuse by powerful men in “Your Power” and taking on the objectifiable male gaze in “Male Fantasy.” In this way, Eilish brings her listeners along for the ride, while also delivering her signature serene, synthy sounds. Below, we break down each song of Happier Than Ever track by track and mood by mood.