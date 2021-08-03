Teen Mom OG And Young + Pregnant Return For 'One Mother Of A Night'

Teen Mom Tuesdays are about to be "bigger than ever."

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant will be back on September 7. "Woah" is right, Maci!

First, Teen Mom OG -- with Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie -- will showcase "emotional engagements, major concerns, and huge surprises." Then, Young + Pregnant will continue to follow Brianna, Kayla, Rachel and Kiaya -- and introduce two new cast members. Kayla J and Madisen (from the last season of 16 and Pregnant) will be "joining the family." And, of course, both series will feature plenty of precious kid moments.

"Two shows, one mother of a night." Watch the MTV mamas in action in the first look at both series above -- and tune in on Tuesday, September 7 beginning with Teen Mom OG at 8/7c followed by Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant at 9/8c!