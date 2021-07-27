Finn Wolfhard And Mckenna Grace Unleash The Apocalypse In Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

A new generation of Ghostbusters is almost here!

The long-awaited extended trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife dropped today (July 27), 32 years after the release of Ghostbusters II and nearly 20 months since the first teaser way back in 2019. Of course, some familiar faces are returning.

Set 30 years after the events of the second film, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), the grandchildren of original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler, move with their single mother Callie (Carrie Coon) to a decaying farmhouse in Oklahoma, which is owned by their late grandfather. A series of earthquakes suddenly shake the small town despite the area not being surrounded by any fault lines, and odd things happen in an old mine that once belonged to Ivo Shandor, a cult leader who is the main antagonist in Ghostbusters: The Video Game. As stranger things start occurring, the kids eventually discover that their grandfather was a Ghostbuster and even resurrect the famous Ectomobile.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their roles as their classic characters from the original film and the sequel. But there are other additional characters added in this new generation: Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson, Logan Kim as Podcast, and Celeste O’Conner as Lucky.

A direct sequel of Ghostbusters II has been planned since its release but faced major obstacles. Major issues included Bill Murray initially refusing to appear again and the death of Harold Ramis in 2014. After decades of development hell, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally began filming in 2019, three years after the separate 2016 film starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon.

The COVID-19 pandemic also stalled its release with much rescheduling. It was originally set to be released on July 10, 2020, then was delayed to March 5, 2021. The film was pushed again to June 11 before finally being set to be released on November 11.