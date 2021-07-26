Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Caroline Polachek premiered the music video of her latest single “Bunny Is a Rider,” which is available to watch on Facebook.

The music video, co-directed with frequent collaborator Matt Copson, is set in a dimly lit labyrinth of boxes, with Caroline beginning the song with her whistling. We see her bust into groovy moves and lead the camera towards different sections of the maze. If you look closely, each box contains taped labels of different words like “rocket science,” “geese,” and “dark crystals.”

"'Bunny Is a Rider' takes place in the storage facility of my mind," Polachek said in a statement. "In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I'm the Matador so it's game on. But like I said before, I can teleport."

The song, which dropped on July 14, tells about an aloof person who is impossible to get ahold of. “Bunny Is a Rider” follows Polacheck’s 2020 covers of Virginia Astley’s “Some Small Hope,” featuring Lauren Auder, and The Corrs’s “Breathless,” along with the debut of her 2019 solo album, Pang.

In addition to the music video, Polachek released a bunch of new tour dates, which will kick off August 5 in Los Angeles. The Heart Is Unbreaking Tour will be her first solo U.S. tour since the disbandment of her previous band Chairlift. Her shows throughout the rest of 2021 feature a variety of guests: Alex G, Molly Lewis, Oklou, and Arooj Aftab. Polacheck is also expected to perform at the Pitchfork Music Festival, Governors Ball, Hopscotch Festival, and Outside Lands.

Tickets are now available to purchase on her website.