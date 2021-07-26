First Look: MTV Is About To Celebrate Messyness

"Get ready to get messy ness ."

MTV's brand-new Ridiculousness spin-off series, Messyness, will debut with a one-week special event on Monday, August 23. Hosted by Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, the new comedy clip series celebrates dating, partying and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood. Snooki will be joined by "messy besties" panelists Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210), Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray (HBO’s All Def Comedy).

"I've been there, and I'll do it again," Snooki declares in the clip above.

Check out the sneak peek, and do not miss the Messyness special event beginning on Monday, August 23 with two new episodes airing each night, at 7/6c and 7:30/6:30c. And be sure to watch all-new episodes of Ridiculousness airing Fridays and Sundays at 8/7c on MTV.