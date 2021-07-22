Timothée Chalamet Dreams Of Zendaya In New Dune Trailer

Warner Bros/YouTube

​​A new trailer for part one of Dune, the epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name, has dropped, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

With its stunning desert visuals, the trailer introduces Chani (Zendaya), a member of the indigenous Fremen people in the desert planet Arrakis (Dune), narrating the oppression her people are suffering (“The outsiders ravage our lands in our eyes,” she says in voiceover). But the trailer also makes sure to hint toward a romance between its two young stars — Chalamet and Zendaya. The former’s Paul Atreides tells his mentor Duncan (Jason Momoa), “I’ve been having dreams about a girl on Arrakis. I don’t know what it means.” A shot of Paul and Chani having a gentle kiss is also shown in the trailer.

The plot is dense but concerns Arrakis being eyed by colonizers for being the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, melange (or spice), which provides special abilities: an extension of human life, superhuman levels of thought, and efficient faster-than-light travel. Noble houses who rule the galaxy in a Game of Thrones-esque and medieval political system are all competing to gain control over the melange supply, ignoring the plights from the Fremen. Paul and his father Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) are one of the nobles wanting to secure the mining for melange but are faced with giant sandworms and their rivalry with House Harkonnen.

Besides Chalamet, Zendaya, Isaac, and Momoa, the film has a very wide ensemble cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgågard, Dave Bautista, Chang Chen, and many more.

Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously worked on Blade Runner 2049. The film was originally scheduled for release on November 20, 2020 but was pushed back to December 18, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dune will finally be available to view in theaters and stream on HBO Max for 31 days this coming October 22.