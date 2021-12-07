First Look: MTV Cribs Is Inviting Viewers To 'Come On In'

This is the "biggest version ever" of MTV Cribs.

In the first look at the new era of the iconic franchise, premiering on August 11, celebrities are inviting viewers to take an exclusive tour of their homes. It's time to "come on in!" -- nearly 20 years after the pop culture phenomenon debuted.

"Cribs, what took you so long?" Scott Disick asks in the first look, above, as he welcomes the MTV crew to his abode.

Meanwhile, where does Challenge host TJ Lavin go when his wife decides it's time for him to get out of the house? And what does Big Sean's nightclub (!) look like? Watch the clip, and do not miss the premiere of Cribs on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30/8:30c!