Brockhampton Will Say Goodbye This Year With Final Album

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

'It’s time to let everyone just spread their wings do the things they want to do'

By the end of 2021, it may be time to say goodbye to Brockhampton.

On Monday (July 19), band leader Kevin Abstract announced his experimental music collective will have a new seventh and potentially final album “before the end of the year.”

Back in March, Abstract tweeted there would be two new Brockhampton albums this year and that they would be the group’s last. In April, the hip-hop boy band dropped the first of these two final albums, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The album featured numerous guest artists like A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown, JPEGMafia, and Charlie Wilson. It received critical acclaim and peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Band member Romil Hemnani told GQ that it was expected that they would depart and focus on their own respective niches after growing together for over a decade. “Everybody's given their life for the last 10 years,” he said. “And at a certain point, people deserve to give their lives to themselves. So it feels like it's time to let everyone just spread their wings and do the things that they want to do.”

Abstract especially has been focusing more on solo music as of late. Back in May, he announced a new solo album is currently in the works, which will follow his 2019 album Arizona Baby. On July 16, he dropped a brand new single “Slugger,” which featured rappers $not and Slowthai.

Brockhampton is scheduling a tour, Here Right Now, starting on August 1 in Chicago. The band was originally set to tour behind their 2019 album Ginger in summer 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rescheduled dates for May 2021 were also pushed back due to restrictions on large gatherings. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to hear any live performances of new tracks for their potential final album until next year.

For the full list of tour dates, see their website.