Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Halsey Is 'Powered By Love' For Her Newborn Child

The 'Without Me' singer shares heartwarming photos of her first child

Halsey is now a mom!

The “Without Me” singer reportedly gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14. Today, she posted heartwarming black-and-white photos of her holding Ender in her arms as her screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin looks on, along with a breastfeeding photo.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey captioned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRg7ojxLj9C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In January, the singer announced her pregnancy after sharing photos of her maternity shoot, showing off her baby bump and going topless in a few pics. She also announced her relationship with Aydin in the same Instagram post by tagging him and replying to his comment, “​​Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” with, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

The birth of Ender followed two weeks after Halsey unveiled the powerful, iconic cover for her upcoming fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, depicting the singer sitting on a gold steel throne and dressed as a regal Madonna figure with her left breast exposed while holding an infant. She wrote that the project is a “concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” and she asserted, “The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully.”

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired,” she continued. “We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is expected to be released on August 27.