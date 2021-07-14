Cribs Is Coming Back To MTV

Ding dong: Cribs is at the door!

MTV today announced that its seminal series Cribs will make its return on Wednesday, August 11 more than 20 years since its debut. The pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre will invite viewers for a peek into the every day – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour. Yes, "you're invited to where the magic happens."

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Homes to be featured include:

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross

Big Sean

Christian Siriano

Johnny Weir

JoJo Siwa

Jordyn Woods

Kathy Griffin

Marsai Martin

Martha Stewart

Nick Young

Nico Tortorella

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Rick Ross

Ryan Lochte

Scott Disick

Tia Mowry

Tinashe

TJ Lavin

and more...

Stay with MTV News for more updates before the premiere of Cribs on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30/8:30c.