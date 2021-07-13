Billie Eilish, BTS, Lorde, The Weeknd To Perform At Global Citizen Live 2021

Getty Images

International philanthropic organization Global Citizen will be hosting a 24-hour concert this fall, and much like the nonprofit’s yearly festival, the new show — Global Citizen Live — boasts a major line-up of artists set to take the stage. Including your faves.

The international concert will feature performances from Billie Eilish, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Lorde, and so many more. Additionally, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, the Lumineers, Tiwa Savage, and Usher will all perform from venues all over the globe. More will be announced in the coming weeks.

Global Citizen Live will take place across six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. Some major cities where concerts will be hosted are New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Paris, and London. More locations are yet to be announced in August.

“There’s going to be live audiences all around the world,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told Variety. “So we will have a full 60,000 audience in Central Park. We will have a full audience in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This is not like what we did last year; this is live-live.

Global Citizen Live calls on uniting the world to defend the planet from climate change and to defeat poverty, but this year will be especially emphasizing how the COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously affected the most marginalized.

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “It’ll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

The concert is also part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, which launched this past February as a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery. In May, Global Citizen also hosted Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which helped mobilize more than 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more than $300 million.

Global Citizen Live 2021 will be streaming on September 25 and on several platforms: ABC, ABC News, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter.