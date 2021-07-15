Madonna's Madame X Tour Documentary Will Hit Paramount+ In October

Ricardo Gomes

A documentary following Madonna's Madame X tour will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Friday, October 8, the streaming service announced on Thursday (July 15).

The film was shot at a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, as Madonna embodied her Madame X persona, a globetrotting secret agent complete with an eyepatch. The Queen of Pop posted a video of her smoking a cigarette and holding a wine glass, lip-syncing to “Killers Who Are Partying,” a track from her 2019 Madame X album, on Instagram four days ahead of the announcement.

"Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity," Madonna said in a statement.

The Madame X doc will feature behind-the-scenes clips of Madonna in action during the album's tour in 2019 and 2020. In addition, there will be an intimate look at the battles she had with her hip and knee injuries, which forced her to cancel several shows in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Portugal, eventually concluding the entire tour three days before its final date, while also coinciding with the ban of gatherings due to the spread of COVID-19. She has fortunately made a full recovery and recently returned this past June for a surprise performance during New York’s Pride festivities at the Boom Boom Room.

Madonna has lately been working on film production and re-shootings. A 22-minute documentary called The World of Madame X was released in July 2019 on Amazon Prime, detailing the production and behind the scenes of the album. Back in February, Madonna announced she was re-shooting scenes for the tour documentary, wearing costumes from her Madame X tour. “Happy to be able to step into my costumes after 10 months on crutches-surgery and a host of other physical challenges I can fit into my costumes!” she wrote on Instagram.

Upon its release on June 14, 2019, Madame X debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with 95,000 album-equivalent units, and Madonna also topped the Artist 100 chart for the first time since the chart’s launch in 2014. Madame X then became Madonna's ninth No. 1 album in the U.S.

If you missed the tour, you only have to wait until October 8 to stream it. Find a teaser for the action above.