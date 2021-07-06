Hear Miley Cyrus's Glam-Rock Take On Cocteau Twins's 'Heaven Or Las Vegas'

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas

Miley Cyrus rocked the stage on the 4th of July with a fitting cover of the Cocteau Twins’s “Heaven or Las Vegas” at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas.

At the grand opening of the new resort, Cyrus introduces the song with a joke referencing some of her younger fans being annoyed that she keeps covering old songs. “I’m gonna sing a song that no one fucking knows,” Cyrus said. “But you will know it after tonight. And I’ve seen the tweets: ‘Stop doing covers!’” Miley can’t stop, and she won’t stop.

A fan managed to film the performance, which you can watch below.

The Cocteau Twins posted on Facebook promoting the cover, captioning “Surprise, surprise!”

During the Independence Day concert, Cyrus sang more covers from other classic artists including The Guess Who’s “American Woman,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” and even her godmother Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” She also performed her own major hits like “We Can’t Stop” and, predictably, “Party in the U.S.A”. While singing the former, she even chanted “Free Britney'' in support of the movement calling an end for Britney Spears’s conservatorship.

As of late, Cyrus has been dabbling more in rock music than traditional pop, especially since her Plastic Hearts album dropped in November 2020. Her latest release has been a cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” a major collaboration with the band’s own bassist Robert Trujillo, Elton John, producer and musician Watt, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. A Metallica cover album is currently in the works, but a release date has yet to be announced.

Over the past few years, Cyrus has made Hole’s “Doll Parts,” Temple of the Dog’s “Reach Down,” The Cranberries’s “Zombie,” and so many more her own, thanks to vocal-forward, powerful covers. Above, watch her vibe with “Heaven or Las Vegas.”