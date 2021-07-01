BTS Are Giving You 'Permission To Dance' With New Ed Sheeran Collab

Getty Images

BTS have officially announced today (July 1) the tracklist for their upcoming “Butter” CD single that will be released on July 9 — with Ed Sheeran as a collaborator. The funny thing is Sheeran already spoiled the name of the collab a few days before the announcement.

The single’s second track, “Permission to Dance,” is written by Sheeran, along with Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid, producer Steve Mac, and “Butter” co-writer Jenna Andrews. The CD will also include instrumental versions of both songs.

The “Bad Habits” singer had begun dropping hints of his new collab with the boy band in an interview with radio show “Most Requested Live” on June 26. “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for them for their new record and they’re like, super, super cool guys as well,” he said. Sheeran had previously collaborated with BTS by co-writing their 2019 song “Make It Right.”

Big Hit Music, BTS’s agency, later confirmed Sheeran’s comment to Korean news outlet Newsen stating, “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS' new song.”

On June 28, Sheeran did a Q&A with fans on his Instagram Story, and a fan asked, “What is your favorite BTS song?” He responded, as captured by fans and circulated on social media, “I’d say my favorite BTS song is their new song ‘Permission to Dance.’” In a follow-up, he also added, “Yeah, I believe it’s their next single.”

For the BTS Army overall, today’s announcement just has been old, if still exciting, news.