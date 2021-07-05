'We're Back': Wild 'N Out Set To Make Epic Return

"Prepare yourself" for something wild.

VH1 announced today that Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out will return with two back-to-back night episodes beginning Tuesday, August 10. And in the first look below, host Nick Cannon has a brief but important message.

"We're back," he declares in the clip.

Leading up to the highly anticipated premiere, Wild 'N Out is partnering with Stage TEN for an hour-long live interactive digital special that puts the audience in full control -- for the first time ever. Through the special, fans will be able to connect with the cast via real-time comments and directly impact gameplay through live voting, ultimately crowning the winning team at playwildnoutlive.com.

Each episode will put Team Revolution against Team Evolution in some of the most hilarious and outrageous battles yet. Cannon will lead Team Revolution, while the special guest on each episode will head up Team Evolution virtually as a hologram. The battles will bring both groups head-to-head in comic throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all building up toward the "Wildstyle battle" to decide who takes home the coveted WnO chain (Million Dollar Comedy Chain). All episodes will end with an exclusive Wild 'N Out: In The Dark Performance.

This season’s guest stars and performers include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Kirk & Rashida (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Malaysia (VH1’s Basketball Wives), Jucee Froot, Foushee, Morray, Gary Owen, Zaytoven, BRS Kash, Erika Banks, HotBoii, Mooski, 42 Dugg and more.

So get ready for "the event of the new millennium," and do not miss the return of Wild 'N Out on Tuesday, August 10 at 8/7c only on VH1.